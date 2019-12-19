Firefighters Rescue Dog From Tree
A woman was walking her German Shepherd when the dog got away and chased a cat. The cat did what any cat will do, it ran up a tree. But the dog ran up the tree, too, and then realized it couldn’t get down. So the owner called the fire department and, after making sure it wasn’t a hoax, the firefighters came out got their ladder out and rescued the dog. As soon as the dog was out of the tree the cat ran down the tree and took off. The fire fighters said rescuing a dog from a tree was a first for them!