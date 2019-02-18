Fundraiser For Injured Deputy

(WHBC) – A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Portage County sheriff’s deputy that was seriously injured in the line of duty.

Authorities say Sergeant Jim Acklin was serving a felony warrant at a residence in Rootstown on Thursday when the suspect threw a flammable liquid on him.

The sergeant was burned over more than 20 percent of his body.

Sheriff Dave Doak visited Acklin in the hospital and says he is recovering and in good spirits.

The sheriff says Acklin is a humble guy and doesn’t like the limelight, but he really appreciates all the well wishes.

Sgt. Acklin is a member of the Big Creek Search Dog Team, which has started a GoFundMe account to benefit him and his family.

In addition, the Palmyra Fire Department Association is putting together a fundraiser in support of Acklin.

They are selling Palmyra Fire Department challenge coins for a minimum of a $25 donation, with all proceeds going directly to Sgt. Acklin and his family to help cover medical costs and anything else they may need during this difficult time.

The suspect was arrested and charged.