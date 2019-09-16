Good News! Hole in the Ozone is Smallest It’s Been in 30 Years
Finally! Some good news when it comes to the environment. Scientists are saying that the hole in the ozone over Antarctica could potentially be the smallest it has been in 30 years! In case you didn’t know, ozone is made of three oxygen atoms, and helps protect us from the harmful UV radiation the sun emits. While the ozone does have a natural creation and decomposition process, chemicals released in the atmosphere by humans have messed with this process, causing the hole in the ozone.