Grumpy Cat Has Died at Age 7

Grumpy Cat, the internet sensation and star of countless memes sadly passed away earlier this week at the age of seven from a UTI, reports her family.

“We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat,” reads a statement released Friday on the feline’s official social media channels, adding, “She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.”

Originally named Tardar Sauce, Grumpy Cat first appeared on Reddit in 2012, going on to amass over 8.5 million Facebook followers, plus 2.4 million on Instagram and another 1.5 million on Twitter.

In the post captioned “Some days are grumpier than others…” her family signed the message off writing, “Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”

