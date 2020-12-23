      Weather Alert

Gwen Stefani Says ‘Going Country’ Brought Her Closer to Blake Shelton

Dec 23, 2020 @ 9:31am
gwen stefani on stage

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently did a promotional country music video for “The Voice” and the city girl says that “going country” has brought her and Blake closer.  In the video, the couple tries their hand at traditional country activities such as shoeing a horse, fixing a truck, catching a fish, and more.

Stefani seems to be adapting to the Country lifestyle pretty well so much so that she says, “I honestly think that I was born for this kind of living. I mean, honestly, I never wanna go back to city life.” Blake, however, is pumping Gwen’s breaks suggesting that they “take a break from the whole country living, lifestyle thing,” Shelton laughs. “I don’t think you’re getting the hang of it, I really don’t.” It seems that Blake loves his city girl, which do you prefer the city or country lifestyle?

