If you love condiments and have to have a dipping sauce with every meal then get ready cause Heinz has made, Kranch sauce.

Kranch is ketchup and ranch mixed along with some special spices that your french fries will thank you for.

Heinz has a whole line of new sauces that you can try along with Kranch, get ready to dip your chicken tenders into Mayochup, Mayomust, and Mayocue.