Jack Black May Retire From Acting After ‘Jumanji’
Jack Black is a man of many talents and he’s had a lot of interesting things going on in the past decade. Between his acting career, he also has his band, Tenacious D, and his more recent YouTube channel, Jablinski Games. With so many hats, it is no wonder why he may be considering unloading a little!
Jack Black is looking at retiring from acting after his latest role in Jumanji: The Next Level. The 50-year-old actor tells Balance that he “wants to spend more time with his wife and two sons. “Well, I’ve got another Tenacious D record that I’d like to make,” said Black. “Maybe one more movie. I’m kind of enjoying the idea of early retirement.” Black says he’d consider a television series so that he could go home after shooting and if Tarantino came knocking he would return to the big screen in a moment’s notice. With that being said, it sounds like Black is leaving the door open for opportunities, he admits that he’s “not a five-year plan type of guy,” and says “I don’t really look down the road. I kind of take it day by day.”
Do you think 50 is too early to retire? What does retirement look like to you?