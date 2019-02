Jessica Rabbit, the famous redhead who caught Roger Rabbit’s eye in the ’80s classic film ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit,’ is now the famous face of a new makeup line from Ciaté London.

The collection includes an eye shadow palette, lipstick, and highlighter all designed to give you the sultry on-screen look of the femme fatale. The collection will be available on March 5th at Sephora.com.