Kids Can Get a Movie, Popcorn, and Drink for $4 This Summer
By Sarah
|
Apr 26, 2019 @ 8:57 AM
Young man using his phone at the cinema

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids this summer, how about a movie that won’t break your budget?
This summer AMC Theaters will offer kids a $4 movie deal that includes a movie ticket, drink, and popcorn.
The “Summer Movie Camp” movie deal will be available on Wednesday mornings throughout the summer.
Do you have trouble finding activities for the kids during the summer? What did you like to do in the summer as a child?

