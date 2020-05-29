Lawsuit Sparks Debate: Are Fitness Centers Essential?
The reopening of states in phases — with the most essential businesses getting a green light ahead of those deemed less essential — has sparked a debate in many places: Are gyms and fitness centers “essential?” Anyone with even a passing familiarity with the former reality series “The Jersey Shore” knows the people who live in New Jersey’s coastal communities think they are.
In fact, the owners of one workout facility in Bellmawr were so offended over being classified as non-essential that they’ve taken the state to court. According to the suit, the “plaintiff’s business is absolutely essential to the health and well-being of its members.” Moreover, the business is important to “the financial viability and health of its owners and employees,” the lawsuit reads. New Jersey state officials have yet to comment on the litigation.
Do you consider fitness centers “essential?” Should the government be classifying businesses by how safe they are instead of whether people feel they’re important?