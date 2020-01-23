Man Finds $43,000 in Used Couch and Returns It to Original Owner
A man in Michigan bought a used couch for his Man Cave. After he had it home he realized it wasn’t comfortable so his daughter unzipped the cushion on the ottoman and found it was stuffed with cash! They pulled over $43,000 out of the cushion!
He thought about keeping the cash but knew he couldn’t so he took it back to the re-store where he’d bought it and they were able to track down who had donated the couch. It had belonged to a man who had recently passed away and his family donated the couch. They were able to reach out to the family and surprise them with the money.