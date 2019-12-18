Man Gets Reunited With Missing Cat 5 Years Later and 1200 Miles Away
Sasha the cat got separated from his owner in Portland, Oregon in 2014. Although Viktor searched for Sasha he finally gave up hope of ever seeing him again. Then this fall he got a call from an animal shelter in Santa Fe, New Mexico. A cat had been brought to them and the staff scanned him for a microchip and they found one and they were able to track down his owner.
Sasha was flown back to Portland and reunited with Viktor. You just have to wonder how on earth he ended up 1200 miles away and how he survived for 5 years! I don’t think Sasha is telling the story anytime soon!