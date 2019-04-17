Michael Jackson Estate Hits Back at ‘Leaving Neverland’

The Jackson estate continues to fight back against the “Leaving Neverland” documentary.

The estate’s co-executor, entertainment lawyer, John Branca said during a Harvard Institute of Politics panel that fans of Michael will continue to support the singer’s legacy.

“People love Michael. They love Michael’s music for sure. And if the investigation is effective, which I think it will be, in showing that there is severe doubt about what may or may not have happened, we will be back to people feeling ‘It’s OK to say I like Michael,’” said Branca.

The Jackson family have insisted that Michael never molested children and slammed filmmakers as well as Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused Jackson of molesting them even after they said nothing happened during Jackson’s 2005 child molestation trial.