Mix 94-1 announces “Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone”
Mix 94-1 is proud to finally announce our new live & locally based morning show – Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone.
Check out the official press release below…. and get ready for a new era of morning radio for the Hall Of City!
Canton, OH – Mix 94-1/WHBC-FM is proud to announce the debut of our brand-new morning
show, Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone.
Fantone was previously heard as Mix 94-1’s “at work/midday” personality from April 2022 to
September 2023. Fantone is no stranger to morning drive in the Hall Of Fame City. For many
years, he was heard doing mornings at crosstown rival Rock 106.9.
The new show will be live and locally-based, with an emphasis on all things Canton and Stark
County. Local news, weather, sports information, contests, guests and a mix of current and
recent pop hits. The show replaces the long-running Dave & Jimmy show, based out of
Columbus, which is no longer available via syndication.
“It’s been over 5 years since Mix 94-1 was live and local in morning drive”, said Joel Murphy,
Program Director/Afternoon Personality of Mix 94-1. “Matt is well known and well liked in the
community. The show will be super-interactive with live calls, texts, video & social media
engagement. All originating from the historic WHBC Building in Downtown Canton. It’s a show
that promises to live, breathe and, most importantly, sound like Canton, hosted by one of its very
own.”
“Ever since I moved to Canton, I’ve always loved this area and 10 years later, I am so excited,
proud and humbled to be hosting this morning show”, said Matt Fantone. “Sincere thanks go to
‘Java’ Joel Murphy, Pam Cook, Larry Gawthrop and Clay Church for believing in me. Shout out
to my wife who now has to wrangle our young kids through the mornings all by herself. Most
importantly, thank you to everyone in my corner. For a decade, this market has given me
nothing but love and I can’t wait to give it back.”
Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone premieres Monday October 9th on Mix 94-1/WHBC-FM.
