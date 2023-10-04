Mix 94-1 announces “Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone”

Mix 94-1 is proud to finally announce our new live & locally based morning show – Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone.

Check out the official press release below…. and get ready for a new era of morning radio for the Hall Of City!

Canton, OH – Mix 94-1/WHBC-FM is proud to announce the debut of our brand-new morning

show, Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone.

Fantone was previously heard as Mix 94-1’s “at work/midday” personality from April 2022 to

September 2023. Fantone is no stranger to morning drive in the Hall Of Fame City. For many

years, he was heard doing mornings at crosstown rival Rock 106.9.

The new show will be live and locally-based, with an emphasis on all things Canton and Stark

County. Local news, weather, sports information, contests, guests and a mix of current and

recent pop hits. The show replaces the long-running Dave & Jimmy show, based out of

Columbus, which is no longer available via syndication.

“It’s been over 5 years since Mix 94-1 was live and local in morning drive”, said Joel Murphy,

Program Director/Afternoon Personality of Mix 94-1. “Matt is well known and well liked in the

community. The show will be super-interactive with live calls, texts, video & social media

engagement. All originating from the historic WHBC Building in Downtown Canton. It’s a show

that promises to live, breathe and, most importantly, sound like Canton, hosted by one of its very

own.”

“Ever since I moved to Canton, I’ve always loved this area and 10 years later, I am so excited,

proud and humbled to be hosting this morning show”, said Matt Fantone. “Sincere thanks go to

‘Java’ Joel Murphy, Pam Cook, Larry Gawthrop and Clay Church for believing in me. Shout out

to my wife who now has to wrangle our young kids through the mornings all by herself. Most

importantly, thank you to everyone in my corner. For a decade, this market has given me

nothing but love and I can’t wait to give it back.”

Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone premieres Monday October 9th on Mix 94-1/WHBC-FM.

Alpha Media is a diverse, multimedia company that owns or operates over 200 live broadcast

radio stations serving 44 markets across the United States. In addition to our over-the-air

broadcasts, Alpha audio products can be heard across multiple platforms, including all major

smart devices. Strong relationships with our listeners and clients in the

communities where we live and work keep Alpha Media true to its local-first heritage.

www.alphamediausa.com.

Three interesting facts about Mix 94-1’s Matt Fantone:

1. He’s really tall. 6’7″ and 24″ at birth

2. He volunteers with young adults looking to establish a career

3. He saved a family from a cheetah exhibit at the Cleveland Zoo

A transplant to the Hall of Fame City, Fantone has been proud to call Canton home since 2013. He and his wife Megan live with their kids Amelia and Calvin and their cats Graham and Wendell in Vassar Park. On the weekends, you might see him at the Wildlife Conservation Center in Perry, pushing a cart around the Massillon Target or watching WWE.

Listen to Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone Weekday Mornings 6 ’til 10. Mornings are back home – Mix 94-1!