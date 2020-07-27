      Weather Alert

More Retailers Announce Full Closures on Thanksgiving Day

Jul 27, 2020 @ 3:28pm

Dick’s Sporting Goods is following in the footsteps of Walmart and Target by closing on Thanksgiving. Because of the pandemic, retailers are concerned about crowds who gather for doorbuster sales that typically take place on Thanksgiving night and on Black Friday.

Walmart announced the Thanksgiving closing last week. Target announced on Monday that its stores would not be open on Thanksgiving.  What was the worst Thanksgiving night/Black Friday crowd situation you’ve ever been in?

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use