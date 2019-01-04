Netflix’s “Tidying Up” Inspiring People
By Sarah Peters
|
Jan 4, 2019 @ 8:59 AM

Netflix’s new show “Tidying Up” and its host Marie Kondo is inspiring people to shed the clutter in 2019.
In the show, Marie visits homes and shows them how to declutter by using her KonMari Method.
Fans across the country are posting their declutter achievements on social media and many others are getting in on the craze.
Have you seen “Tidying Up?” Has Marie’s new show inspired you to declutter your home? Do you think that your home needs to be decluttered?

