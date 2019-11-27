Nick Jonas Surprised with New Puppy Ahead of Year Anniversary with Priyanka Chopra
How would you love to get woken up… by a puppy! That’s what happened to Nick Jonas earlier this week. The moment was captured on Instagram. In a video, Jonas is seen waking up to meeting his new canine friend. The German Shepherd, whose name is Gino, already has an Instagram account. “Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman! I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra,” Nick Jonas, via Instagram. Over 200,000 accounts are already following Gino on the platform. The new puppy comes a month before the couple’s first wedding anniversary.