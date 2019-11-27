Owner Panics When Roomba Sucks Up Shih Tzu’s Tail
A woman in Missouri was home with her newborn and her dog and decided to clean the house. So she started her Roomba and then went about doing other chores. She realized the vacuum had quit working and was sitting right next to her Shih Tzu, Stonewall. When she walked over to turn it back on the dog whimpered and she suddenly realized the Roomba had sucked up Stonewall’s tail!
The dog tried the ‘alligator roll’ to free himself but it wouldn’t work and as Stonewall got more upset and the baby started crying the woman decided to get some back up so she called police. When the cops showed up they admitted they’d never run into a situation like this! Fortunately, only the hair of Stonewall’s tail was stuck in the vacuum so they just cut the hair and the dog was free!
Stonewall has his name because he refuses to move when people walk towards him so it was pretty easy to figure out what happened. Now, when the Roomba is out, Stonewall is put in his crate!