Please Stop Microwaving Books
While experts have said that COVID-19 can stay active on surfaces for a small length of time, there’s no reason to take extraordinary measures to disinfect everything you touch. According to the Kent District Library in Grand Rapids, Michigan, they been getting back books that are pretty scorched up. Turns out that patrons have been sticking checked out material in the microwave after getting it home in a misguided attempt to kill the virus with heat. The embedded radio frequency tags contain metal, which catch fire when nuked. The KDL notes that all returned items are kept in quarantine for three days. Those who still don’t feel safe are advised to go the digital route instead.