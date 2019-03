(WHBC) – An incredible accident on northbound Route 8 in Summit County Tuesday involved over 60 vehicles and closed the roadway for almost four hours.

12 people were taken to local hospitals from the chain-reaction crash near the Route 303 exit that occurred as heavy snow bands moved across northeast Ohio Tuesday afternoon.

None of the injuries is said to be life threatening.

The southbound lanes of Route 8 were also impacted as those lanes were used for emergency vehicle access.