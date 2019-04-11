Police Investigating Murder-Suicide
Apr 11, 2019

(WHBC) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide.

Police say they responded to a house on Brittain Road for a shooting victim at around 2 a.m. Thursday.

They found a 35-year-old woman dead in the basement.

Police say they found her 35-year-old boyfriend at around 2:20 a.m. sitting in his vehicle dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Cleveland.com is reporting that the man was a Twinsburg firefighter, and very well liked, according to fire department spokesman.

The woman’s two children were not injured.

