Police: Man Fired Shot Into Air After Argument

(WHBC) – A Canton man is facing felony charges after allegedly firing a gunshot into the air after an argument.

Police responded to the the area of Walnut Avenue NE and Alexander Place NE on Wednesday night to investigate an alert from the city’s ShotSpotter alert system.

Police say when they arrived they saw a male walking away towards a running vehicle.

Police stopped the man, 21-year-old Derrick Walton, and say he had a loaded gun in his back pocket.

They say he admitted to firing one round into the air because he was upset and trying to get someone’s attention.

A shell casing was found at the scene.

Police say other magazines of ammunition were found in his vehicle.

Walton was placed under arrest on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a 4th degree felony, and a misdemeanor charge of discharging firearms.

His arraignment hearing is set for Friday morning.

Canton’s ShotSpotter system includes sensors around town that pick up audio and determine whether it was gunfire.

The audio sensors triangulate where the shot was fired and police are alerted to head to that area.