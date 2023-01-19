Photo: Alpha Media

Gambling on sports is now legal in the state of Ohio, which means that plenty of people are giving betting on games a shot. Unfortunately, what is supposed to be entertainment quickly can turn into addiction and Ohio has seen problem gambling increases. According to 1480 WHBC, through the first 10 days of legal sports betting in Ohio, the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio took more calls than it had in all of January of 2021. Finding this out made me want to put together some information about problem gambling in Ohio.

When does gambling become a problem?

Addictions are never one size fits all but there are plenty of signs that could point to problematic gambling. It’s important to remember that addicts aren’t all a walking stereotype. Gambling addiction doesn’t have to be someone in a seedy casino, down to their last penny. Gambling may be a problem if any of the following apply.

Looking at gambling as a way out of financial hardship

Keeping gambling a secret

Lying about gambling

Concern expressed by others

Feeling irritable or restless when you haven’t gambled for too long

Putting responsibilities(home, family, job) at risk

Participating in illegal activities to finance gambling

How to get help for problem gambling in Ohio

While gambling addicts are in a tough position, there is help available. On a local level, the Ohio Casino Control Commission has CHC Addiction Services in Akron listed as a resource. Gambling Help Ohio has a local resource tool available and can help find counseling, resources for family and friends and support groups. The problem gambling helpline is 1-800-589-9966 and is available 24/7/365.

How to support someone with a gambling problem

Addictions always impact more than just the addicted and loved ones of problematic gamblers face stress, frustration and financial hardships. As problem gambling in Ohio increases, so does the wake of people impacted by it. It’s important to remember that your loved one is addicted and not beyond saving. Some people feel that understanding why their loved one is gambling to be helpful. Often times the problem gambler is looking to fill holes in their life, whether it’s socially, financially or the desire for excitement. While each case is different, experts have a few tips for approaching the difficult conversation of confronting your loved one about problem gambling.

Do:

Say something

Explain it’s negative impact on you

Focus on solutions

Be patient

Be ready to take control of shared finances

Don’t: