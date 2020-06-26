      Weather Alert

Ramen Pizza? It’s A Thing

Jun 26, 2020 @ 1:01pm

You probably never thought of mashing up pizza with ramen. Pizza Hut Taiwan did. The pizza is topped with ramen noodles, pork slices, white sesame, fresh chili, and a half-boiled egg in the middle.

Everything that would be in a bowl of Tonkotsu ramen. Spring onions and bamboo shoots are served on the side.  This isn’t the first funky pizza created by Pizza Hut Taiwan.

They have also created a bubble tea pizza and a stinky tofu pizza. What items should never be on a pizza? What is the weirdest topping you ever saw on one?

Popular Posts
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Submit Your Community Event
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use