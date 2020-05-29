Rating Dogs To Help Make Social Distancing More Fun
Social distancing isn’t easy, in fact, some people find it almost impossible to stay six feet away from others. Several videos however are going viral that shows just how fun it can be to distance ourselves. In Toronto, Sidra Mahmood and her roommates are rating dogs from 1-10 as owners walk them down the street. An 80-year-old grandfather dances across the street from his six-year-old granddaughter in Tennessee.
In Barcelona, Spain an impromptu concert is held on a balcony with several people cheering as a man plays Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” and in Raleigh, NC a seven-year-old invites his babysitter, whose prom had been canceled, to a Chick-fil-a backyard dinner party. And birthday’s are being celebrated differently, an 11-year-old girl was shocked when her friends drove past her home for a birthday parade. People showed up honking their horns and shouting “Happy Birthday.”
What ways have you discovered to bring yourself closer to people while remaining physically apart?