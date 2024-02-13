Register NOW for Girls on the Run Spring 2024
Girls on the Run is so much FUN! And, it has been for 15 years! Come celebrate with a wonderful group of young ladies and their families as they wrap up a wonderful experience learning to be strong, empowered and brave! Sites are listed below! Register here: CLICK HERE FOR REGISTRATION INFO
It’s the Spring 5K walk/run and this year it’s being held at Clay’s Park and Resort. Join the fun and register for the 5K right now. You can walk, run, jog, or anything in between as long as you are moving forward.
RIGHT NOW: Young ladies who want to take part in this great program, here’s a list of schools hosting Girls on the Run. If you don’t see your school listed contact us and hopefully we can get a group started. Registration starts February 12th and the programs begin in March. The celebratory 5K walk/run is Saturday May 11th.
Spring 2024 GOTR Sites
Alliance Elementary (T/Th 3:30 – 5pm)
Alliance Intermediate School (M/Tues 3:15-4:45pm)
Amherst Elementary (T/Th 3:45-5:15p.m.)
Arts Academy at Summit School (Tues/Thurs 3:30 – 5p.m.)
Avondale Elementary (T/TH 3:45-5:15pm)
Belle Stone Elementary (3:30 – 5p.m.)
Canton College Prep @ Eric Snow Family YMCA
Canton Country Day School (T/Th 3:30-5pm)
Central Elementary School (T/TH: 4:00 -5:30pm)
Chippewa Intermediate School (3:30-4:45pm)
Clarendon Elementary
Cornerstone Elementary
Faircrest Memorial Elementary School
Frazer Elementary (M/Thursday 4p.m.-5:30p.m.)
Genoa Elementary (T/TH 3:30 – 5p.m.)
Jackson Memorial Middle School
Lake Community YMCA
Louisville Elementary (M/Th 3:15-4:45pm)
Malvern Elementary School (T/Th 3:15 – 4:45pm)
Massillon Intermediate School
Massillon Middle School (Wednesday 3:00p.m. – 5:00p.m.)
McGregor Intermediate School (M/Th 3:45 – 5:15p.m.)
Meyers Lake YMCA
Navarre Towpath Trail YMCA
North Canton Intermediate School T/TH 3:15 – 4:45pm)
Northwestern Elementary School
Norwayne Elementary School
Orrville Area Boys and Girls Club at Rittman Elementary (T/TH 3:15-4:45pm)
Our Lady of Peace Elementary School (T/TH 4:30 – 6p.m.)
Patrick Elementary (M/TH 3:30-4:45pm)
Pfeiffer Intermediate School (M/W 3:00-4:15pm)
Sandy Valley Elementary
Sauder Elementary
St. Michael School (M/W: 2:30-4 p.m.)
Strausser Elementary (T/TH: 3:30 – 5pm)
Triway Middle School (Wed/2:45 – 4:45pm)
W. S. Stinson Elementary
Whipple Heights Elementary School (M/W
Wooster Township Elementary
Youtz Intermediate School T/Th 4:15 – 5:45)