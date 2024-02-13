Register NOW for Girls on the Run Spring 2024

Girls on the Run is so much FUN! And, it has been for 15 years! Come celebrate with a wonderful group of young ladies and their families as they wrap up a wonderful experience learning to be strong, empowered and brave! Sites are listed below! Register here: CLICK HERE FOR REGISTRATION INFO

It’s the Spring 5K walk/run and this year it’s being held at Clay’s Park and Resort. Join the fun and register for the 5K right now. You can walk, run, jog, or anything in between as long as you are moving forward.

RIGHT NOW: Young ladies who want to take part in this great program, here’s a list of schools hosting Girls on the Run. If you don’t see your school listed contact us and hopefully we can get a group started. Registration starts February 12th and the programs begin in March. The celebratory 5K walk/run is Saturday May 11th.

Spring 2024 GOTR Sites

Alliance Elementary (T/Th 3:30 – 5pm)

Alliance Intermediate School (M/Tues 3:15-4:45pm)

Amherst Elementary (T/Th 3:45-5:15p.m.)

Arts Academy at Summit School (Tues/Thurs 3:30 – 5p.m.)

Avondale Elementary (T/TH 3:45-5:15pm)

Belle Stone Elementary (3:30 – 5p.m.)

Canton College Prep @ Eric Snow Family YMCA

Canton Country Day School (T/Th 3:30-5pm)

Central Elementary School (T/TH: 4:00 -5:30pm)

Chippewa Intermediate School (3:30-4:45pm)

Clarendon Elementary

Cornerstone Elementary

Faircrest Memorial Elementary School

Frazer Elementary (M/Thursday 4p.m.-5:30p.m.)

Genoa Elementary (T/TH 3:30 – 5p.m.)

Jackson Memorial Middle School

Lake Community YMCA

Louisville Elementary (M/Th 3:15-4:45pm)

Malvern Elementary School (T/Th 3:15 – 4:45pm)

Massillon Intermediate School

Massillon Middle School (Wednesday 3:00p.m. – 5:00p.m.)

McGregor Intermediate School (M/Th 3:45 – 5:15p.m.)

Meyers Lake YMCA

Navarre Towpath Trail YMCA

North Canton Intermediate School T/TH 3:15 – 4:45pm)

Northwestern Elementary School

Norwayne Elementary School

Orrville Area Boys and Girls Club at Rittman Elementary (T/TH 3:15-4:45pm)

Our Lady of Peace Elementary School (T/TH 4:30 – 6p.m.)

Patrick Elementary (M/TH 3:30-4:45pm)

Pfeiffer Intermediate School (M/W 3:00-4:15pm)

Sandy Valley Elementary

Sauder Elementary

St. Michael School (M/W: 2:30-4 p.m.)

Strausser Elementary (T/TH: 3:30 – 5pm)

Triway Middle School (Wed/2:45 – 4:45pm)

W. S. Stinson Elementary

Whipple Heights Elementary School (M/W

Wooster Township Elementary

Youtz Intermediate School T/Th 4:15 – 5:45)