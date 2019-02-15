Ryan “Seriously Considering” Running For President

(ONN) – A northeast Ohio lawmaker, who has flirted with higher offices for the last several years, may have his sights set on the White House in 2020.

Congressman Tim Ryan, who has represented his Youngstown–area congressional district since 2003, told CNN that – while he isn’t working on any particular timeline – “I am seriously considering” running.

Ryan would join nearly a dozen fellow Democrats who hope to deny President Donald Trump a second term.

Were he to run, he could be one of three Ohioans fighting for the White House.

Both Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, and former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, have indicated that they are considering running.