Salvation Army Worker Finds Rare Coin Donated Worth $1500
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 21: Shoppers walk past a Salvation Army kettle on December 21, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. As the season winds down donations to Chicago area kettles have been over 10 percent shy of those received last year. Nearly 70 percent of the Salvation Army's funding comes from donations dropped into the red kettles during the holiday season. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
This is the time of the year when you hear the familiar sound of a bell and see a volunteer standing by a kettle hoping passers-by will donate to the Salvation Army. Hopefully, you’ve dropped a few coins or dollars in the kettle going in or out of the stores.
The kettle campaign is crucial for the Salvation Army and since Thanksgiving was late this year the campaign was a week shorter so the donations are really needed. One kettle volunteer in Indianapolis got a huge surprise as he was counting up the donations for the day. He found a rare coin that had been dropped in. It was a 1915 100 Corona Austrian coin that is valued at $1500! The donation was very unexpected but very welcome!
If you’d like to learn more about what the Salvation Army does in the Canton area click here! I hope you decide to donate to the Salvation Army when you’re out doing your last minute shopping this year!