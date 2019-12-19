Sarah’s Christmas Corner: If You Must Re-Gift, You Better Make Sure to Follow This Guide…
While I recommend NEVER regifting… I understand if money, or time, is tight and you need a gift NOW. First, make sure that the gift makes sense. Generally, you only want to re-gift items that you would have actually bought for yourself. Next, please don’t re-gift things you received from meaningful people. This includes extended family members. Don’t forget to take off the gift tag. This will save you from the awkwardness of needing to explain why the gift you’re re-gifting is actually addressed to you. This is importnat: Re-gift in moderation. This will prevent any hurt feelings that may arise from that one re-gift that was one too many. Finally, be thorough when you re-wrap the gift. Make sure you’ve removed any notes addressed to you that may have been inside the gift.