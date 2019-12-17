Sarah’s Christmas Corner: The Best Places for Stocking Stuffers
Stuffed Christmas stockings over fireplace
One of my favorite things to do is build stockings for my friends and family. Stockings are quick, easy, and super personalized. Well… that’s if you know what everyone likes and where to look! The key to the best stocking stuffers is to pick things that are small, unique, and are cheap! These are my go to places for unique stocking stuffers.
- Dollar Tree
The best thing about Dollar Tree is the price! With everything being a dollar, you can get a lot for your money. The best things to get here is to load up on candy (unless the person your shopping for has abstract candy tastes, we will tackle that further on). There are a bunch of fun and quirky little tchotchke things, cards, all sorts of stuff!
2. Target
While I love target for ALL things, they’ve really upped their game when it comes to fun, cheap stuff. Check out Bullseye’s Playground, the dollar spot usually at the front of Target. Back near the Christmas stuff though, and throughout the store, they have aisle displays with some pretty cool, unique stuff.
3. World Market
Oh! Oh! Oooh! Not only is this one of my FAVORITE stores to go to year round, but they do Christmas right! You’ve got fun goofy little toys, unique stuff from different countries all over the world, not to mention their mini bottles of alcohol. Remember earlier how I said we would cover where to get goodies and sweets for those with abstract tastes? World Market is going to be your best friend, when it comes to shopping for that person.
4. Bath and Body Works
While this place can be a little pricey, don’t forget about the mini bottles of lotion, hand sanitizer, sprays and fancy little soaps!
These are my top four places I go to shop for things to stuff those stockings! I hope it helped and inspired you on your quest to put together the BEST stockings of all time!