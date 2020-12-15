      Weather Alert

Senator Proposes Free Streaming To Curb COVID-19 Spread During Holiday Season

Dec 15, 2020 @ 3:17pm

Senator Angus King, an Independent from Maine is proposing an idea to curb the spread of the virus. He addressed a letter to the heads of Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Apple and WarnerMedia.

He is asking the companies not to charge non-subscribers to use their streaming service as a way to encourage people to stay home. As a subscriber to one of the platforms, how would you feel about non-subscribers getting to use the platform for free.

