Senator Proposes Free Streaming To Curb COVID-19 Spread During Holiday Season
Senator Angus King, an Independent from Maine is proposing an idea to curb the spread of the virus. He addressed a letter to the heads of Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Apple and WarnerMedia.
He is asking the companies not to charge non-subscribers to use their streaming service as a way to encourage people to stay home. As a subscriber to one of the platforms, how would you feel about non-subscribers getting to use the platform for free.