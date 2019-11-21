Should You Bring “Bae” Home for Thanksgiving?
hould Your Significant Other Meet the Family on Thanksgiving? According to April Masini, relationship etiquette expert, Turkey Day can be a great time for “bae” to meet everyone. April Masini, to Elite Daily One of the biggest ways to win over the family is to offer a helping hand during the busy day. April Masini, to Elite Daily Masini also added that since there isn’t a religious affiliation with the holiday, “you won’t have to encounter conflict or awkwardness.” There can also be a few cons to a Thanksgiving meet and greet. If the gathering is small it can feel like your partner is intruding. If the gathering is massive it can be intimidating for your significant other. It all comes down to nature of your relationship, the timing and your commitment. There is also a good chance your family will be too happily stuffed to make anyone feel uncomfortable!