Six Flags Previews Amusement Park Visits
Six Flags has already planned a reservation system to manage crowds when its parks reopen. Six Flags has now released guidelines of what will happen when you spend the day at one of their parks during the pandemic Employees and guests will be required to wear masks. Your temperature will be taken before entering the park by thermal cameras. Inside, markers on the ground will promote physical distancing as you stand in line for rides and restaurants. On rides, passengers will be sat in every other row or seat to provide spacing. High touch areas in the park will be cleaned frequently. As Disney World, Sea World and other parks begin to roll out plans for re-opening, look for similar steps to be taken.