Sonic Is Selling Fried Oreos And Ice Cream

Sep 4, 2019 @ 5:58am

In Case You Missed The Fair This Year Sonic is giving you an extension to get your favorite summer treats. They are still selling fried oreos and ice cream. They have paired the two together just for you.  Deep fried Oreos A la Mode are set to come on January 29th, so you still may have to wait. It’s set to cost $2.99, and is in limited run, so will only go through March. At least now you don’t have to wait to go to the county fair next year.

Will you be making a trip to Sonic? What’s you favorite fair food?

