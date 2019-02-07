Starbucks Reveals Valentine’s Day Menu
By Sarah
|
Feb 7, 2019 @ 9:40 AM
Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.

Starbucks is showing you some love with their Valentine’s Day menu.
The selections include Cherry Mocha. It’s described as “slightly sweet mocha sauce and candied cherry syrup melted together with hot espresso.” Some say it tastes like a chocolate cherry cordial.
Heart-shaped sugar cookies and special Valentine’s cake pops are also available.
You can get these special treats through Valentine’s Day.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Valentine MIXtape Weekend New Pics of “GOT” Stars Revealed PETA Going After Disney’s Bo Peep Sandusky to Make Election Day a Holiday, Drops Columbus Day Ozzy Hospitalized with Flu Complications “The Simpsons” Renewed for Two More Seasons
Comments