Stark County Trick or Treat Times 2023

Stark County Trick or Treat times give you a clearer idea of when to expect Mario & Luigi, Cowgirl Barbie and The Little Mermaid at your door. The trick or treat times vary from community to community but it seems like the afternoon of Sunday, October 29th is the most common time in the Stark County area.

Alliance: Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 5 to 7 p.m.

Beach City: Sunday, Oct. 29th from 4 to 6 p.m.

Bethlehem Twp: Thursday, Oct. 26th from 5 to 6 p.m.

Brewster: Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Canal Fulton: Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 6 to 8 p.m.

Canton Citywide: Sunday, Oct. 29th from 3 to 5 p.m.

Downtown Canton: Saturday, Oct. 28th from 4 to 6 p.m.

Canton Twp: Sunday, Oct. 29th from 3 to 5 p.m.

East Canton: Sunday, Oct. 29th from 3 to 5 p.m.

Hartville: Sunday, Oct. 29th from 3 to 5 p.m.

Jackson Twp: Sunday, Oct. 29th from 3 to 5 p.m.

Lake Township: Sunday, Oct. 29th from 3 to 5 p.m.

Lawrence Twp: Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lexington Twp: Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 5 to 7 p.m.

Louisville: Sunday, Oct. 29th from 3 to 5 p.m.

Magnolia: Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 6 to 7 p.m.

Marlboro Twp: Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 6 to 8 p.m.

Massillon: Sunday, Oct.29th from 3 to 5 p.m.

Minerva: Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Navarre: Thursday, Oct. 26th from 6 to 7 p.m.

Nimishillen Twp: Sunday, Oct. 29th from 3 to 5 p.m.

North Canton: Sunday, Oct. 29th from 3 to 5 p.m.

Perry Township: Sunday, Oct. 29th from 3 to 5 p.m.

Pike Township: Sunday, Oct. 29th, 3-5 p.m.

Plain Township: Sunday, Oct. 29th from 3 to 5 p.m.

Sandy Township: Sunday, Oct. 29th from 3 to 5 p.m.

Waynesburg: Sunday, Oct. 29th from 3 to 5 p.m.

Obviously, Halloween has expanded it’s footprint considerably, but trick or treating just doesn’t seem to be as big of a deal as it was when I was a kid. Maybe some of that is rose(or orange) colored glasses, but it feels true. I have to assume that trunk or treat events are at least a part of the reason why kids aren’t going house to house. Not that I have any issue with trunk or treats, but they are easier than hoofing it from house to house, especially if not many houses are giving candy away or are far away from each other.