Survivor Raising Money For Breast Cancer Research

(WHBC) – A local craft brewery’s latest creation has an interesting name, and there’s a very good reason for it.

Save the Tatas is the name of Maize Valley’s newest beer.

Michelle Bakan, the co-owner of Maize Valley Winery & Craft Brewery in Hartville, is a breast cancer survivor and says they wanted to have some fun and raise money for a life-saving cause at the same time.

She says $1 of each pint of Save the Tatas sold will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Michelle (on the left in the picture) says they recently had their 7th Annual PINK Party to raise money for breast cancer research and her and her husband’s participation in the Susan G. Komen Foundation’s 3-Day Walk For a Cure in the Twin Cities in August.

This year’s PINK Party raised $9,500 for breast cancer research.

Michelle says her family is all too familiar with the disease.

“My mother is a survivor as well, and her sister is a survivor. My dad’s mother died of breast cancer when he was 7-years-old, so it’s a cause that we’re pretty passionate about.”

Michelle’s been cancer-free for ten years now, and says early detection is crucial.

“Early detection saves lives, there’s no doubt about it, it saved mine.”

Learn more about the Save the Tatas beer and Michelle’s fundraising efforts for breast cancer research here and about the Susan G. Komen Foundation here.