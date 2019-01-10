Teenager Missing After Leaving Foster Home

(WHBC) – The Canton Police Department is asking people to keep an eye out for a missing girl.

17-year-old Brooklyn Moody has been missing since October 31st when she ran away from her foster home in Canton.

She told a case worker that she was in Cleveland.

Authorities say the girl has some medical concerns, such as depression and PTSD, and she doesn’t have her medication.

The girl stands about five feet four and weighs about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or the Canton Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.