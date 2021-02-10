The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Earns Marvel’s Most Adult Rating Yet
If you watched the Super Bowl then you saw a trailer for Marvel’s,”The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, or you might’ve seen it online. Either way, the movie is making waves and it’s not even out yet. The movie has received a “16+” rating for “violence” and “coarse language”.
Prior to this, the riskiest rating Marvel Studios received has been 12+, with the exception of the Deadpool franchise. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to be released on Disney+ next month. Do you think Marvel Studios should keep their movies/shows to a rating of 12+? Do you budge any when your kids want to watch a “PG 13” or “R” rated movie? Does it depend on if you’re watching it with them? What was the first “R” rated movie you saw?