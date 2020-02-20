      Weather Alert

‘The Masked Singer’ Introduced Us to 6 More Singers and I Think I Know Who Taco Is

Feb 20, 2020 @ 11:00am

When the Taco came out on stage and started singing I was pretty sure I knew who it was.  Taco said he’s been around for decades and there were videotapes in his clue package.  I think it’s Tom Bergeron.  Listen to him sing and I bet you’ll hear Tom’s voice!

The Mouse was another masked celebrity to perform last night.  She’s a legend and Nicole thought she might be Darlene Love.  But I completely agree with Robin Thicke when he guessed Dionne Warwick is beneath the mask.   The Mouse sure sounds like Dionne.

