The McPlant Is Coming To McDonald’s Next Year

Nov 10, 2020 @ 8:26am
plant based burger in someone's hands

Next year McDonald’s will be adding a plant-based option to their menu.  It’s been revealed that the fast-food chain will be launching the McPlant in 2021.  There’s currently a vegan option at restaurants in Germany, but right now there aren’t any vegan options on the menu in the United States.

Before the menu announcement, a petition for McDonald’s to add vegan options on their menu has been the largest petition of its kind on Change.org with over 230,000 signatures and growing.  Are you happy that McDonald’s is adding vegan options? Have you ever thought about going vegan?

