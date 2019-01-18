The Rock Wants To Fight Thor

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has an idea for his next big movie – he wants to fight the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth.

Johnson made his pitch on Thursday’s episode of his new show The Titan Games, asking the audience “how about we make a Thor an Fast & Furious movie?” and calling it “Box office gold, hashtag #ThorHitsTheFloor”

The Rock even tweeted that he was going to call Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige “make this happen”.

Would you buy a ticket for a Marvel/Fast & Furious crossover? What other characters should be in the movie? Any chance it actually happens?