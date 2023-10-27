The story behind the 10-0 Canton South Wildcats is a special one and it begins with 5 friends who were excited to play football. Canton South is a unique area in Stark County. Too big to feel small and too small to feel big, Canton Local Schools serves 2,o00 students across their three schools and traditionally, the Wildcats haven’t been in the conversation of dominant programs when it comes to Stark County High School football. All that changed in 2019, 8th graders Tayvon Castle, Tyler Pugh, Poochie Snyder, Allen Geer and Ethan Fricke were ready to start high school. 4 years later, the 2023 Canton South Wildcats are outright PAC7 champions, 10-0 and headed into the playoffs with high hopes, battle tested confidence and the support of their peers, school and community. Our sister station 1480 WHBC recently had the opportunity to sit down with this group and two of their former coaches, Derek Fiello and former Canton South Wildcat QB Matt Trissel and talk to the guys about their experiences, their connection and their community.

