There Are Spoiler Free Reviews of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, And Things Are Looking Good!
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Stormtroopers are seen at the Premiere of Disney's "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
The world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker happened on Monday! We are beginning to see the reactions of people who have seen the movie. The non-spoiler initial impressions are mostly positive. One person tweeted, “OH MY GOD! I’m absolutely blown away.” Another person tweeted, “This is the ending Star Wars deserves.” The Rise Of Skywalker is officially released this Friday. Probably the most promising tweet came from Rob Keyes:
Well, if that doesn’t make you excited to see it, I don’t know what will!