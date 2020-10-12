      Weather Alert

There Is A Mason Jar Shortage Due To COVID-19

Oct 12, 2020 @ 3:24pm
drink being poured into two mason jars

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a mason jar shortage since many people are baking and cooking at home. According to CNN, the double ring mason jars are in big demand.

One mason merchant says her online sales have jumped up by 600 percent! Canning is one of many hobbies people have adopted as a way to relieve stress and feed their families during the pandemic.

Have you taken up canning due to the pandemic? Have you always been into canning and find it hard to find mason jars thanks to many newcomers? What types of food are you canning?

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use