This Rat Is So Fat It Got Stuck in a Sewer

There was this rat in Germany that was so fat it had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a sewer grate.

Officers responded to a call of a rat being stuck in a sewer grate and screaming frantically to be set free.

Once animal rescue was unable to free the rat, volunteer firefighters were called in to free the rat from the manhole.

To free the rat firefighters removed the grate and pushed the rat free from the bottom. Once the rat was free it ran around happily and went back into the sewer.