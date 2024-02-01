Timothy Dimoff Talks School Safety

Author, speaker and national expert witness Timothy Dimoff joined Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone to talk school safety. Covering topics from Uvalde, what to do during active shooter situations and insight on what is happening with first responders during those situations, Dimoff made it clear that preparation and prevention are essential to making sure we are safe in public spaces. Dimoff offers his services through his company SACS Consulting and is always willing to talk with people about taking ownership of their safety.