(WHBC) – Another bad accident at the Cleveland Avenue/McKinley Avenue NW split in Canton.

A 30-year-old city man is hospitalized with serious injuries after his car failed to negotiate the curve on southbound Cleveland Avenue Monday night, slamming into the Walgreen’s Pharmacy sign.

The victim was trapped in the car and had to be removed with equipment from the fire department.

The man’s condition is not known.

That accident at about 10:30 Monday night.