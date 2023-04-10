USFL Promotional Schedule Released

The USFL has released their 2023 promotional schedule and fans in Canton will be scoring a ton of free swag and perks. This season two teams will call Tom Benson Stadium home as they finalize their permanent homes. Both the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals will play their regular season games in Canton and tickets are available for all games. Now that the USFL promotional schedule has been released, fans can start deciding which games to attend and have an idea of what they’ll score.

Sunday, April 23rd

Pittsburgh Maulers Vs New Jersey Generals – 1:00pm – Rally towels, t shirts, thunder sticks and a post game block party at Play Action Plaza

Michigan Panthers Vs Philadelphia Stars – 7:00pm – Rally towels and thunder sticks

Sunday, May 7th

New Orleans Breakers Vs New Jersey Generals – 3:00pm -One ticket gets you into both games on May 7th, rally towels, t-shirts, thunder sticks

Birmingham Stallions Vs. Pittsburgh Maulers – 6:30pm – One ticket gets you into both games on May 7th, thunder sticks

Saturday May 27th

Philadelphia Stars Vs Pittsburgh Maulers – 9:00pm – Thunder sticks

Sunday May 28th

Michigan Panthers Vs. New Jersey Generals – 5:30pm – Hats off to Heroes Night – USFL hats, thunder sticks

Saturday, June 3rd

Houston Gamblers Vs. Pittsburgh Maulers – 12:00pm – Thunder sticks

Sunday, June 4th

Memphis Showboats Vs. Pittsburgh Maulers – 1:00pm Ohio Football Legends Day – Kids Day – Team photo/autograph card, thunder sticks

Saturday, June 10th

Michigan Panthers Vs. Pittsburgh Maulers – Fan Appreciation Weekend – Maulers Bobbleheads, thunder sticks

Sunday, June 11th

Philadelphia Stars Vs. New Jersey Generals – Fan Appreciation Weekend – 80’s Night – Retro sunglasses, thunder sticks

Saturday, June 17th

Pittsburgh Maulers Vs. New Jersey Generals – USFL can coozie, thunder sticks.

