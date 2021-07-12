      Weather Alert

Virgin Galactic Launches Sweepstakes For Next Trip To Space

Jul 12, 2021 @ 2:15pm

Now that Richard Branson has officially flown to space and back, Virgin Galactic is offering the rest of us a chance to visit the stars. Branson’s company has announced a sweepstakes giving away two seats aboard one of its first commercial spaceflights.

 

Entry is free, and more entries can be claimed by making a donation to the Space for Humanity charity.   You can submit your entry at omaze.com/space.  The contest ends Sept. 1st, with the winner revealed on Sept. 29th. Would you want to travel to space?  Will space travel ever be affordable for regular folks?

